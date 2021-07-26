Passion Mirror 07#

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Experimenting and learning the latte art, of creating intricate images and designs with milk foam and espresso during the weekday. Being an aspiring vlogger creating engaging video content during the weekends
Part of a series of artworks - Passion mirror is a self initiated project celebrating the common, everyday people who stretch beyond their boundaries to pursue a cherished hobby, interest or a side gig despite a demanding day job and work schedule. Each character sees himself in the mirror, playing a role he already plays or deeply wishes to follow.
The entire Project is now on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124065281/Passion-Mirror