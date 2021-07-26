Passion Mirror 07#

Experimenting and learning the latte art, of creating intricate images and designs with milk foam and espresso during the weekday. Being an aspiring vlogger creating engaging video content during the weekends

Part of a series of artworks - Passion mirror is a self initiated project celebrating the common, everyday people who stretch beyond their boundaries to pursue a cherished hobby, interest or a side gig despite a demanding day job and work schedule. Each character sees himself in the mirror, playing a role he already plays or deeply wishes to follow.

The entire Project is now on Behance

