Day001 - Sign Up Page

DailyUI / Day01 - Creating sign up page

This is an app for volunteer activities around the world. Let's call "HeroKu". Consists of two word, "Hero" and "-Ku". "Hero" means hero. And "-Ku" comes from bahasa which means the same as "My" in english.

Anyway, it's all about UI (and UX, probably) Design. I have done my best. I'm a beginner in UI/UX design. Hope you all can give me some advices to improve my skill. Thank you very much.

Photo by Austin Kehmeier on Unsplash.