Soul Web Design

Hello Amazing People 🤗,
It's my first dribbble shot. A website design for an non-profit organization.
A simple, minimalistic and clean UI design. Hope you liked it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.
Shoot a mail at -
dhaladitya108@gmail.com