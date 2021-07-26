Santan Kumar

logo design for "LONGHORN Productions".

logo design for "LONGHORN Productions".
LONGHORN IS A RADIO SHOW PRODUCTION COMPANY. THEY WANTED A UNIQUE LOGO. TO DESIGN THIS LOGO I WENT DIRECTLY WITH THE NAME TO CREATE A MIXTURE OF LITERAL AND ABSTRACT LOGO.

Design concept:- MIC(representing a relation to logo) + HORN OF LONGHORN(taken directly from name, representing the brand and brand's relation to the Texas)

Red color has been used to show bravery as per client's requirement.

Hope you liked the concept.

Thanks for being here with me.
Cheers!
