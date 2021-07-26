Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Breadcrumbs - Daily UI 56

Breadcrumbs - Daily UI 56 web design ecommerce branding web ui design ui design breadcrumbs 056 graphic design daily ui challenge daily ui
Daily UI Challenge day 56 - breadcrumbs
I love to see a cute, simple feel to a website. Here you'll see that my example of breadcrumbs, which is located right above the picture and description.

