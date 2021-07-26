Breadcrumbs - Daily UI 56

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI Challenge day 56 - breadcrumbs
I love to see a cute, simple feel to a website. Here you'll see that my example of breadcrumbs, which is located right above the picture and description.