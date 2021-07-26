Stufizz | Bartering Platform Application

😎 Hello friends

Stufizz is a bartering platform that enables users to connect and trade items in their local communities.

Based on principles of circular economy, sustainability and clean-tech Stufizz helps its members to save time, money and also reduce waste as good consumers. Smart match mechanism solves value differences and connects users with the people they want and the items they need.

Users can upload items for sale/free and look for other items to buy/get for free while chat feature enables users to connect/negotiate and complete the deal in a simple way. But Stufizz has much more than that to offer; if users LIKED each other items, they get a match notification with the opportunity of bartering items of any type, at any price range by just paying for the value difference. It is the speed dating of items!

