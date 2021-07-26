Headshot retouching

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the Portrait/ Headshot Retouch of a model done by me using Photoshop. I used awesome Techniques like Frequency separation, dodging and burning and other camera raw filters to come out with this image. I have applied the colour mixer brush on the skin keeping the texture intact (Natural Beauty).
Thanks.