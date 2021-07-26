Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Headshot retouching

Headshot retouching makeup fashion lips eyes headshot lightroom photoshop model skin retouching beauty nature skin retouching portrait
This is the Portrait/ Headshot Retouch of a model done by me using Photoshop. I used awesome Techniques like Frequency separation, dodging and burning and other camera raw filters to come out with this image. I have applied the colour mixer brush on the skin keeping the texture intact (Natural Beauty).
Thanks.

