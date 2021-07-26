Graine Attitude

"How can we use digital to think about sustainable and citizen-based waste management?" 👀

It is from this problem that our application was born 🍄.

With Dorian Bouisset and Charlène Huynh we had two weeks to answer the fictitious call for tender of the Montpellier City Council.

🎯 The main objective was to make citizens aware of the existing recycling circuits and also to make new practices and new services emerge around the valorization of waste (sorting and selection, disposal or second life, reparability, recovery for artistic purposes, etc.). )

We therefore decided to improve an existing solution through our exploration and analysis 🧠.

The city of Montpellier already implements a lot of measures against waste and waste sorting, including the implementation of specialized garbage cans, individual composters and clean-up points.

But Montpellier has another very promising solution, the implementation of a local currency at the Hérault scale: the Graine. This money aims at revalorizing the local economy and thus consumption in a short circuit. However, this physical solution remains very little digitalized and lacks accessibility.

We therefore decided to digitalize this currency in order to create a community of producers, traders and citizens sharing common values around a local currency.

The local money of Montpellier called "la graine" was the keystone of our application 🌱.

For this project I was in charge of working on the UI and the DA of the application 👩🏽‍🔬.

I'm curious to know what you think about it and let me know your feedback in the comments!

💼 If you want to see more, check out my Portfolio :https://nithusha-suthakaran.fr/

🤔 I am currently looking for freelance assignments. Feel free to contact me for any information or possible projects we could collaborate on.