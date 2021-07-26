Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tshirt Design

Tshirt Design florida mermaid fishing procreate design illustration handdrawn tshirt
Final tshirt design in one color of the fishing tournament mermaid. The team name was "Team Beach Cheese" which I added to the design with a mixture of hand lettering and altered typeface.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
