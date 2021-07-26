Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yaroslav Demidov
Flexy Global

INCIPI onboarding - animation

Yaroslav Demidov
Flexy Global
Yaroslav Demidov for Flexy Global
Download color palette

Welcome aboard Incipi! This little demo animation walks you through the stock trading app’s onboarding steps before you dive into making lots of greens 💵.

We posted a shot before, but an image could never fully represent a user’s experience. This video shows just how quick and smooth the 3-step process is.

Each screen learns something new about you so the final experience is tailored to your trading knowledge. It’s got the answers in plain sight, with easy navigation, color guidance, a progress bar, and even a graph to learn the users’ understanding of stock values.

Have got an idea for a trading platform, we're ready to take it! Email us at friends@flexy.global 📧

Flexy Global
Flexy Global
A Good Design Starts With a Story
