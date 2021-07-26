INCIPI onboarding - animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Welcome aboard Incipi! This little demo animation walks you through the stock trading app’s onboarding steps before you dive into making lots of greens 💵.
We posted a shot before, but an image could never fully represent a user’s experience. This video shows just how quick and smooth the 3-step process is.
Each screen learns something new about you so the final experience is tailored to your trading knowledge. It’s got the answers in plain sight, with easy navigation, color guidance, a progress bar, and even a graph to learn the users’ understanding of stock values.
Have got an idea for a trading platform, we're ready to take it! Email us at friends@flexy.global 📧
