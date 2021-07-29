Who is Red?

Hello Dribbble! This is Red, mascot of Keymaster Games.

Red spends his days among a cast of gameplay characters, venturing through portals to social media, marketing, and the world wide web, all in a quest for gold.

But on his journey, Red finds friends in the worlds crafted by Keymaster, and he finds appreciation for both sharing and playing along the way. Red’s adventure becomes more valuable than winning, more important than arriving at a destination; his journey became his reward.

"High and low I look

in search of secret treasure

I had all along"

Read more about our collaboration with Keymaster Games in our latest case study: focuslab.agency/work/keymaster

