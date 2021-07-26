Olart Logo Cocept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, Dribbblers
I've tried this logo concept for "Olart"
Olart means art, freed lover, so I have chosen to use the bird as freedom because birds are flying worry-free and feel the freedom dimension-free in the infinite sky.
