DecoDeMode - Beauty Clinic Website Re-Design

DecoDeMode - Beauty Clinic Website Re-Design
Really excited to share the recent fun collab. with @shopwelldesign for a Vancouver-based beauty clinic. The goal was to re-design the whole website with modern aesthetics and ease-of-use interface. Sarah @shopwelldesign did a great job with designing the site and I'm gald to help her talking important design decisions. I built the site using @webflow and it turned out to be really beautiful. Go have a look - www.decodemode.com

