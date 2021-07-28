Egami Logo Breakdown

Hello Dribbblers 🙌🏻

“egami” logo was designed based on a golden ratio by combining the letter “e” and search icon.

About Egami App

'egami' is originated and inspired by the word 'image'. it is an anagram where read in reverse to form egami. The goal of egami app is to provide product discovery experience through visual AI for user.

How did i help?

I helped to lead the art direction, user testing and development of this project from end to end.

Check out the full case study here

Need a Website or an App Design?

Let's Connect