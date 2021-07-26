Intrinio Docs

Trending designs to inspire you
I recently worked on a large project to overhaul Intrinio's product documentation, moving it from a custom-built platform to Webflow. I worked with front-end devs to make this huge project a reality. It was fun creating marketing-based pages, as well as spec for the technical documentation sections.
