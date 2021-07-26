Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amanda Wright

Day 14 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

Amanda Wright
Amanda Wright
  • Save
Day 14 of the 30 day flat design challenge! lanscape flat design illustration figma design
Download color palette

Day 14!

I have finally gotten to the point where I no longer need the tutorial video because I'm able to re-create the illustration by referencing the final design! I've also noticed I've gotten faster at completing these illustrations and I'm eager to take on more complex designs.

Digital Art Creation: https://lnkd.in/gZVWfAF

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Amanda Wright
Amanda Wright

More by Amanda Wright

View profile
    • Like