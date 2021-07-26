Day 14 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 14!
I have finally gotten to the point where I no longer need the tutorial video because I'm able to re-create the illustration by referencing the final design! I've also noticed I've gotten faster at completing these illustrations and I'm eager to take on more complex designs.
Digital Art Creation: https://lnkd.in/gZVWfAF