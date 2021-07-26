Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DAD maximalistdesign maximalism colourclash creativeinspiration boldcolours tributedesign inmemoryof dad colourfuldesign graphicdesign creative bubbletype handlettering handdrawntype typographydesign typography illustration illustrator adobeillustator
I made this piece in memory of my amazing dad who sadly passed away in March 2021. I got into a major design rut after losing him, but managed to get back into the swing of things by making this. He had so many fascinating hobbies and I wanted to capture a few of them here. He always encouraged me to pursue my creative interests and I wouldn't be where I am today without him. Rest in peace you wonderful man.

