Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this piece in memory of my amazing dad who sadly passed away in March 2021. I got into a major design rut after losing him, but managed to get back into the swing of things by making this. He had so many fascinating hobbies and I wanted to capture a few of them here. He always encouraged me to pursue my creative interests and I wouldn't be where I am today without him. Rest in peace you wonderful man.