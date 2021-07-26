Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After several times using Shopee Food, I feel a lack of experience in using these apps. So I decided to re-design this app as you have seen, want to read this full Shopee Food study case?
hit this link below👇👇👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124180165/Shopee-Food-Re-Design
What do you think about this re-design concept?
Don't forget to press “L”. 👏
***
Want to say hi?
Drop me a few lines at donariorafly@gmail.com 💌
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜