Joshua Boyd

Banner for Bio section

Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
Hire Me
  • Save
Banner for Bio section collage banner design illustration
Download color palette

Collage-style banner for my personal website. This one is for the "Bio" section and the intention is to represent the aspects of growing up. I was born in Mississippi and we always had Basset Hounds and I rode around a Big Wheel. The little doodles were done on the Wacom.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Boyd

View profile
    • Like