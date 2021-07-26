Banner for Bio section

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Collage-style banner for my personal website. This one is for the "Bio" section and the intention is to represent the aspects of growing up. I was born in Mississippi and we always had Basset Hounds and I rode around a Big Wheel. The little doodles were done on the Wacom.