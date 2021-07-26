Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nohesh George

Pizza Delivery App Login Page

Nohesh George
Nohesh George
  • Save
Pizza Delivery App Login Page keyframes aftereffects 2d uxdesign uidesign web motion graphics graphic design gif animation dribble illustration ui ux design
Download color palette

Creativity is contagious and I got this idea from uplabs. This idea seems easy but it has much keyframes, scripts,magnification, masking etc.. I took more time to export it as a gif from photoshop. Unknown error was showing in photoshop. finally I reduced the size of the video to export it. Thankfully i got the gif without loosing so much quality.

Nohesh George
Nohesh George

More by Nohesh George

View profile
    • Like