Pizza Delivery App Login Page

Creativity is contagious and I got this idea from uplabs. This idea seems easy but it has much keyframes, scripts,magnification, masking etc.. I took more time to export it as a gif from photoshop. Unknown error was showing in photoshop. finally I reduced the size of the video to export it. Thankfully i got the gif without loosing so much quality.