Pet hotel homepage

Hi there again!
A colorful website design for a pet hotel. Including a basic booking form.
The illustrations & most icons I made myself, some icons I got from Flaticon to save some time in the process.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)!
-----------------------------------------------------
Do you have a cool project but no UX/UI designer yet?
💌 Let's Talk at : hello@susannesteinbach.com
Thanks!
------------------------------------------------------
Icon attribution from www.flaticon.com:
Icongeek26
Freepik
xnimrodx
Photo's from https://www.pikpng.com/