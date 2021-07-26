One Seven 9 - Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo for a BBQ company in Ft Worth. I guess I've been drawing a lot of skulls lately, but this is a "Panther" skull to represent Ft Worth - aka "Panther City". This is the logo, with a symbol and potential design for a rubber stamp.