One Seven 9 - Logo

One Seven 9 - Logo design illustration logo
Logo for a BBQ company in Ft Worth. I guess I've been drawing a lot of skulls lately, but this is a "Panther" skull to represent Ft Worth - aka "Panther City". This is the logo, with a symbol and potential design for a rubber stamp.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
