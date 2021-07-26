OOPSY DAISY!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was legitimately so pumped with this piece when I finished it, and felt like it was the most 'me' thing I'd ever designed. I still love this lil' guy, but have developed my style a bit more since creating him. It was definitely the best reception I'd had at the time to anything I'd ever created which made me SO HAPPY. And yes, he WAS inspired by the Yung Gravy song.