OOPSY DAISY!

OOPSY DAISY! checkeredpattern checkerboard womenindesign creative maximalism maximalistdesign boldcolours colourfuldesign colourclash fanart daisyillustration daisydesign oopsydaisy funwithtype typographydesign typography graphicdesign illustration illustrator adobeillustator
I was legitimately so pumped with this piece when I finished it, and felt like it was the most 'me' thing I'd ever designed. I still love this lil' guy, but have developed my style a bit more since creating him. It was definitely the best reception I'd had at the time to anything I'd ever created which made me SO HAPPY. And yes, he WAS inspired by the Yung Gravy song.

