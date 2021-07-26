Sour Being

I don't know what it is, but I feel like if lemons had faces they'd be pulling this expression 24/7. This was one of the first times that I played around with the letters of a word individually, rather than the considering each word as a 'whole'. What I mean by that nonsense is that I considered them their own individual thing, tilting each of them slightly differently and giving them their own colours. It was fun and opened up a whole new avenue of ways for me to play around with type.