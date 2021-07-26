Chump Club

Sour Being

Chump Club
Chump Club
typography design fun with type typography lemon character clashing patterns colour clash colourful design bold colours cloud illustration cloud design cheeky lemon sour lemon sour lemon design lemon illustration illustrator illustration adobe illustrator
I don't know what it is, but I feel like if lemons had faces they'd be pulling this expression 24/7. This was one of the first times that I played around with the letters of a word individually, rather than the considering each word as a 'whole'. What I mean by that nonsense is that I considered them their own individual thing, tilting each of them slightly differently and giving them their own colours. It was fun and opened up a whole new avenue of ways for me to play around with type.

