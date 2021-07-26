Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #066 - Stats

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI #066 - Stats uxdesign graphics ui dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge invoice card app crypto stats 066 uidesign
Download color palette

Daily UI #066
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #066 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like