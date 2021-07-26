Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aryan Thakur

BrontEnergy Logo solar energy creative minimal simple inspiration ecofriendly energy renewable panel solar sun sunlight vector logo illustration gradient design concept branding adobe illustrator
Hi Guys,
Here's the first logo concept for 'BrontEnergy'.
Brontenergy is a private company which aims to provide renewable and eco-friendly source of energy mainly with the help of sunlight and solar panels.
Thaanks!

Let's work together – aryanthakur8.at@gmail.com

