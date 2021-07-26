Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
iOS 15 UI Kit for Figma

I'm unbelievably excited to share my new iOS 15 UI Kit for Figma! This file includes dozens of new and refactored components, text styles, color styles, hundreds of variants, light/dark mode, & more. I can't wait to see what you create with it!

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
