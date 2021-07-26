Brainstorming Writer

This Illustration was for a website called Writers Dot.

Writers Dot encourages new writers to write more stories/poetries/novels etc by arranging various competitions everyday. They needed a Main illustration that

will attract new writers while showcasing their main theme.

So, I made a minimal looking character writing in her new cool pad to represent thenew writers. Then I made the hair really big and out of reach which represent their thinkingcapabilities and all the magical stuff that goes in their brain when they write.

These will make the new writers/users relates themselves with the illustration and also encourage them to write and compete more. Which will evantually guide the writers to sign up in the website.

