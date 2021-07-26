Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Molly Benson

Other Name Ice Cream Packaging

Molly Benson
Molly Benson
  • Save
Other Name Ice Cream Packaging packaging mockup lines ice cream packaging packaging design food illustration packaging illustration lettering logo branding digital painting illustration
Download color palette

A sample of the packaging designed for Other Name Ice Creams, a made-up ice cream brand based on Schitt's Creek. See the other 3 flavors here: https://www.mollybmadethese.com/branding/other-name-ice-creams

Molly Benson
Molly Benson

More by Molly Benson

View profile
    • Like