Samsonite® Academy - Logo Design

Samsonite® is a manufacturer and retailer of luggage, with products ranging from suitcases to small toiletry bags and briefcases.
To train their sales teams in Europe on new collections, corporate content, trends, quality standards, materials, etc., they have set up an online training platform called Samsonite Academy.
This is the logo I designed for the training platform. A wordmark that features the silhouette of a suitcase with the handle extended in the negative space of the letter A.
It was designed to fit in well with the rest of the corporate identity.