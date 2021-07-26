Chump Club

Nice!

Chump Club
Chump Club
  • Save
Nice! colourfulillustration colourfuldesign boldcolours colourclash chartreuse niceillustration nicedesign heartdesign heartillustration zebra zebraprint illustrator illustration graphicdesign redandpink adobeillustrator
Download color palette

It's nice to be nice, right? I'd definitely consider zebra print to be a firm favourite of mine in graphic design & fashion - it's just so fun! I wanted to keep this design a bit simpler than what I'm used to creating, but still wanted to have fun with a few bold, clashing colours. Red and pink is always going to be a winner, but chuck in a dash of chartreuse and it spices the whole thing up.

Chump Club
Chump Club

More by Chump Club

View profile
    • Like