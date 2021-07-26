Trending designs to inspire you
It's nice to be nice, right? I'd definitely consider zebra print to be a firm favourite of mine in graphic design & fashion - it's just so fun! I wanted to keep this design a bit simpler than what I'm used to creating, but still wanted to have fun with a few bold, clashing colours. Red and pink is always going to be a winner, but chuck in a dash of chartreuse and it spices the whole thing up.