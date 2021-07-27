Kirk! Wallace

Sunday market

Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
Snippet of a larger illustration for a community building tool

More of it here on behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/116877397/Community-Driven-Software-Illustration-Identity

or my site -
http://bone.haus/illustrated-brand-system-community

Constantly Comissioned Independent Commercial Art Studio. 🌙
