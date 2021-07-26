Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I asked my friend how his Sunday was going, and he said he's 'just lying down, staring at the ceiling, wide-eyed, as if someone asked him to battle Garry Kasparov.'
When asked why, his answer was 'not all ducks get out on zero'.
I made this poster so he'd feel better.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
