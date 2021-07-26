Chump Club

Cow Print Banana

I REALLY like putting faces onto fruit. I kept the face of this banana very simple by only adding eyes, but went a little bit wilder with the patterns. Who doesn't love a checkered/swirly/cow-print combo??? And why not make the banana peel blue on top of that? I'd like to rework this design at some point in the future, as I'm coming into my own unique style a little more everyday.

