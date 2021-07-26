Sami Husseni

Non Sequitur Ad Infinitum

Non Sequitur Ad Infinitum love poster typography
Struck by lovesickness after an intensely moving romantic experience, I had to make this poster to regain my sanity.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
