Howdily Doodily

Inspired by everyone's fave neighbour Flanders, this piece was a fun experimentation with bold, clashing colours & prints. This was also fairly early on into me playing around with adding facial features to random shapes - hence the very simplistic eyes and mouth (the face is a bit too simple for my taste now!).