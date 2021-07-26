Certificate of Appreciation Template

Available for freelance work

- Size: 11X8.5 In

- Pages: 1 Page Certificate

- Resolution: 300 dpi

- Color mode: CMYK

- Bleed:0.25in

- Working file: Adobe Illustrator CS6

Buy From here the link: https://www.templatemonster.com/certificates/multipurpose-certificate-template-150306.html?_gl=1*1haeikk*_ga*MTI5MjkwNzgwNC4xNjI3MzA5NTI1*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyNzMxMzMxMy4yLjEuMTYyNzMxMzM0MC4zMw..&_ga=2.152584569.1747739638.1627309525-1292907804.1627309525

Email: hmgraphic608@gmail.com

Whats App: +8801723998286

If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.

Thank you.