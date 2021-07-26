Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Certificate of Appreciation Template

Certificate of Appreciation Template design corporate identity logo branding business card design personal appreciation creative
- Size: 11X8.5 In
- Pages: 1 Page Certificate
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed:0.25in
- Working file: Adobe Illustrator CS6

Buy From here the link: https://www.templatemonster.com/certificates/multipurpose-certificate-template-150306.html?_gl=1*1haeikk*_ga*MTI5MjkwNzgwNC4xNjI3MzA5NTI1*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyNzMxMzMxMy4yLjEuMTYyNzMxMzM0MC4zMw..&_ga=2.152584569.1747739638.1627309525-1292907804.1627309525

Email: hmgraphic608@gmail.com
Whats App: +8801723998286

Thank you.

