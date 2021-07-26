Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mukhlasur Rahman

Business Flyer

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman
  • Save
Business Flyer advertising ms word illustrator template creative business and finance professional clean minimal company flyer corporate flyer business flyer
Download color palette

- Size: Letter
- Pages: 1 Page (4 Color)
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: illustrator cs4 and Ms Word
- Files included: illustrator cc,EPS CS4 and Ms Word (docx)
- Font used: Download link included in help file

Buy From etsy

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman

More by Mukhlasur Rahman

View profile
    • Like