Benjamin Oberemok
Physical Transformation logo concept

Benjamin Oberemok
Benjamin Oberemok for unfold
bodybuilding slimming science logotype typography rodin thinker coaching health body physical transformation logo concept logo design
Hi everyone!
This is one of the logo concepts for Physical Transformation. They offer online coaching to get people into better physical shape.
The Rodin Thinker is the brand persona of Physical Transformation. The client wanted the thinker to be somehow represented in the logo.
