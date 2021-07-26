Physical Transformation logo concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone!
This is one of the logo concepts for Physical Transformation. They offer online coaching to get people into better physical shape.
The Rodin Thinker is the brand persona of Physical Transformation. The client wanted the thinker to be somehow represented in the logo.
