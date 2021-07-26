Genetica's saliva sample process tracking detail

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
1 of 9 illustrations I made for Genetica's 9-step saliva process which goes from Collecting saliva sample to Publishing final gene report.
This UI design is not official design and the numbers of days until publication are random, not following the real process.