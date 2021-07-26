HELL YEAH peach & cow print

Trending designs to inspire you
Peaches and cow-print are a match made in heaven if you ask me. This was a quick 15 minute design challenge I gave myself - I'd definitely pay a bit more mind to shaping the letters within the peach next time mind you.