Number 6

Number 6 close up shooting macrophotography photography extreme macro wood still life shot clothpeg nicolas delille
When you get so close to a clothpeg, always tempting to try to get another meaning. I loved this piece of metal going inside and looking like a 6

Canon EOS 700D w/ Reversed Enlarger lens

