MGOC Website Process

Working with MGOC on this website design project has been awesome. We've been working together on their brand launch since February 2021, and the website was just the icing on the cake. This was the most important piece of the puzzel to the client, as their main vision was to have a professional online presence that used clean layout and design to display their company information.

We got to work on designing and building out this custom one-pager using Figma and developing those designs in Webflow. Pairing the website vision with the new visual identity was exciting! A lot changed throughout the wireframing process, but we worked closely with our client and listened to their input to create a site that was exactly what they needed. We carried through the colors, brand tone, imagery, and branding design elements effectively and tastefully across the site. Overall, we're super proud of this project and are excited for you to check it out at mittalgoc.com!