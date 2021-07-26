Naomi Osaka Folio Website Design & Animation

Hi everyone,

Stoked to share with you some amazing news!

I was beyond excited to collaborate with the GoDaddy Team to design folio for an extraordinary tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Named by Time Magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People” as well as "Sportsperson of the year" by Sports Illustrated, Naomi is a great example of a masterful tennis player with clear convictions and a multifaceted perspective aiming to inspire youth and fight social inequity.

What's more, she has also become the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron.

The goal of the project was to come up with a fresh perspective on how a modern website of a legendary sportsperson should look as well as to portray all Naomi's achievements, collaborations, and social initiatives.