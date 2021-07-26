Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zach Johnson

Solinftec conference pop-up banners

Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson
Hire Me
  • Save
Solinftec conference pop-up banners conference startup marketing corn pop up pop up banner agriculture ag branding banner graphic design
Download color palette

I designed this pair of banners for Solinftec's booth at trade shows and conferences. We wanted the designs to really pop and stand out from the crowd, so we decided to go with the bold yellow and purple backgrounds.

Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson
Product designer dabbling in illustration
Hire Me

More by Zach Johnson

View profile
    • Like