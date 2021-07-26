Voice message to text app for iOS - Onboarding/Tutorial - UX/UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
🎨 Sharing with you guys these awesome sketches and branding ideas of the VM2T utility app.
📱 Voice Message to Text is an iOS app fully developed by our design & engineering team that uses #AI to turn audio messages into text so you can communicate with your close friends anytime, anywhere! And the best part... It seamlessly integrates with your favorite messaging app.
🍎 Download it from the AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1532055277
❤️ Hope you liked it!
If you have an idea in mind, don’t hesitate to contact us at hi@xmartlabs.com