Lokavora

Panda Mascot

Lokavora
Lokavora
  • Save
Panda Mascot graphic design ui logo illustration gaming design branding entertaintment video channel gamers esport logobranding mascot animal panda
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Exploration of making funky and cool panda animal mascot designs. For the full version please visit PandaMascot I am very happy to hear feedback from you all.

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
Send your inquiry at : lovovora@gmail.com

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

Lokavora
Lokavora

More by Lokavora

View profile
    • Like