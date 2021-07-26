Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Typesetting Your Book or Novel Interior For Print

Hi
With my experience in typesetting and book layout formatting for AMAZON KDP, INGRAMSPARK, BLURB, etc. I will deliver to you a high-quality PDF of INDUSTRY STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS.

FEATURES

- Fixed Widows & Orphans
- Chapters on the right unless you prefer otherwise.
- Page numbering
- Running header and footer
- Drop caps, bullet lists, Quotes
- Table of Contents

Thank you
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
