Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hasan Mahmud

Luxury Logo

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
Luxury Logo graphic design shopping logo branding luxury logo. logo
Download color palette

For the first time, I tried to make an Arabic luxury logo.

Concept: Arabic word, Lam + Alif + Crown.

Project: Logo Design
Client: Arabian
Industry: luxury Fashion Brand
Location: Dubai

If you need logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me :

https://www.instagram.com/hasan.mahmud5995/?hl=en

https://www.pinterest.com/hasanm889/_saved/

https://www.behance.net/hasan_mahmud5995

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hasanmahmud-/

Related Keywords :
#luxury #luxurylifestyle #fashion #design #style #lifestyle #love #interiordesign #travel #instagood #realestate #architecture #home #luxurylife #art #cars #homedecor #like #interior #luxuryhomes #handmade #photography #beautiful #beauty #designer #instagram #car #luxurycars #follow #bhfyp #money #dubai #decor #summer #jewelry

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like