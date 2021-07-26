João Augusto

Arcade without sound 👾🔇

illustration vector layout typography texture design retro game arcade
Some time ago, I created a project just for me for fun. It was in 2016 that I had made some drawings but they were never shared. It was a project that made me gain more friends and we'll share it together.

